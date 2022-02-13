Search

14 Feb 2022

Man who ran away from gardai in Dundalk had case struck out

Man who ran away from gardai in Dundalk had case struck out

Dundalk Courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

13 Feb 2022 10:01 PM

A 25 year old man who had turned and run away, after a Garda showed him his badge and told him he was going to be searched, has been given the benefit of the Probation Act at Dundalk District Court after paying €300 to the Turas Counselling Service.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan, who struck out the matter, had previously heard Elvijs Atraskevics with an address at Mourne View Hall, Dublin Road, Dundalk was seen acting suspiciously on the Dublin Road, on August 19th last and a member of the public had to come to the garda’s assistance after the pair ended up in a struggle.

The accused had no previous convictions and no drugs were found.

The defence solicitor had told the earlier sitting, that his client did not realise it was a garda and by the time he realized he had ‘committed himself to resisting’.

Local lads podcast 'The Kev and Pico Show' a big hit

Dundalk court: Suspended sentence for burglary

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media