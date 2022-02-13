Man who ran away from gardai in Dundalk had case struck out

Dundalk Courthouse
A 25 year old man who had turned and run away, after a Garda showed him his badge and told him he was going to be searched, has been given the benefit of the Probation Act at Dundalk District Court after paying €300 to the Turas Counselling Service.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan, who struck out the matter, had previously heard Elvijs Atraskevics with an address at Mourne View Hall, Dublin Road, Dundalk was seen acting suspiciously on the Dublin Road, on August 19th last and a member of the public had to come to the garda’s assistance after the pair ended up in a struggle.
The accused had no previous convictions and no drugs were found.
The defence solicitor had told the earlier sitting, that his client did not realise it was a garda and by the time he realized he had ‘committed himself to resisting’.
