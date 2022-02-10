Dundalk court: Suspended sentence for burglary

A 30 year old man who was found with blood on his hoodie, by gardai investigating reports of an intruder at Williamson’s Mall, was last week given a six month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court.

Keith Hughes with an address at Oakland Park, Dundalk was before the court charged with burglary at McGuinness Wines and causing criminal damage to a panel of glass on July 16th last and with having a knife in his possession on Jocelyn Street, Dundalk on the same date.

The court heard the defendant, who had 65 previous convictions, admitted gaining access to the premises by breaking a window in search of money.

The defence solicitor said her client had a troubled past and has battled with addiction for many years.

She added his sister passed away when he was very young and this had had a grave impact on him.

The court was told Mr. Hughes had been diagnosed with mental health issues and is now taking medication, but on the day had taken ‘street tablets’.

The solicitor also stressed that her client has been out of custody for 16 months, which she said is the longest period he’s been out of prison and it was only since his mental health difficulties were diagnosed that he’s been doing so well.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a six month sentence, suspended on Keith Hughes entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months.