Dundalk man charged with stealing a bike from Castletown Road banned from the area, court told

Dundalk courthouse
A man accused of stealing a bicycle on the Castletown Road, was last week banned from the area, as part of bail conditions imposed at Dundalk district court, apart from collecting his social welfare payment in the post office there.
Cian Kearney with an address at Barrack Street, Dundalk is charged with the theft of a Trekk bike on Tuesday last February first.
The 25 year old must also sign on daily at Dundalk Garda Station and have no contact with a named individual.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to April 13th.
