REACTION: Huge welcome for €4.1m funding for Louth sports clubs

There has been a very positive reaction today to news that sports clubs in Louth are to receive €4,064,566 in funding through the Sports Capital Grant Funding Scheme, as announced earlier.

Louth TD and Louth GAA Chairperson, Peter Fitzpatrick, took to Twitter following the announcement, saying that "today’s announcement means that sports organisations can build and improve their facilities and purchase much-needed equipment."

The following organisations in Louth are to receive Funding. pic.twitter.com/hIyDz7TWGQ February 11, 2022

Dundalk councillor Marianne Butler welcomed the news, posting on social media that she is "really delighted that local Louth sporting organisations & clubs are set to receive a total of €4,064,566! Thanks @cathmartingreen @greenparty_ie way too many to fit in a tweet. Great news that local Dundalk club Quay Celtic FC is set to receive €64K for 2 new changing rooms!"

Fianna Fáil Senator, Erin McGreehan welcomed the announcement, commenting, “I’m delighted to see such a strong investment in grassroots sports from this Government, and particularly happy to see such a strong investment in Louth. "I’ve been engaging closely with both Minister Chambers and local clubs to ensure the best possible outcome for Louth. I’d also like to thank Minister Michael McGrath for his help in delivering additional funding.

“It's great to see such a strong focus in supporting grassroots sport in communities. Volunteer clubs in towns and villages across Louth will be able to deliver new and important projects focussed on delivering really important projects aimed at improving participation across the board, providing enhanced facilities for clubs with strong female participation and supporting clubs active in disadvantaged communities.”

Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd warmly welcomed the news, saying that “This long awaited funding announcement will greatly benefit the successful clubs in Louth and East Meath. Between them they will receive over €4 million which is a landmark investment.

“We need to continue to invest heavily in our sports clubs to improve and encourage people to engage in physical activity which not only keeps young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building.

"It is a real lifeline for teams, clubs and organisations here in Louth and East Meath. I know that the local clubs and organisations receiving this funding today will make great use of it to the benefit of local communities.

He continued, “as we look at the rise in obesity over recent years, it is so important to encourage people to play sport. Not only is it good for their physical health but it benefits their mental health too. Supporting sports teams, clubs and organisations is also paramount to improving community engagement and helps to foster strong community spirit.

“Society in general benefits greatly through improved physical activity and improved overall health of the population. I look forward to continued success for all of our local clubs and sporting organisations,” added Deputy O'Dowd.