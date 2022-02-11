BREAKING: €4.1m for sports clubs in Louth - breakdown for each club

Search

11 Feb 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Feb 2022 1:04 PM

59 local sports clubs, in Louth and East Meath are to receive €4,356,619 in Government funding through the Sports Capital Grant Funding Scheme, it has been announced this morning.

The clubs and the amount they are to receive are as follows:

Organisation -  Project Title - Sport Type  - Provisional Grant Allocation €

  • ABAILE Autism Support - Louth & Meath Activity Trail for people with Disabilities - Multi-sport - €30,860
  • Annaghminnon Rovers GFC - Gym Equipment & Walking Track - Gaelic Games - 49,865
  • Ardee Celtic FC - Provision of automatic lawn mowers for pitches - Soccer- 19,000
  • Ardee Golf Club - Strategic Plan - Practice Range Re-location 2021 - Golf - 150,000
  • Ardee Rugby Football Club - upgrade of current facilities - Rugby - 97,500
  • Ardee St marys GFC - Vision Plan: Maximize Facility Availability to All - Gaelic Games - 34,000
  • Bellurgan United FC LTD - Artificial Pitch Surface Replacement - Soccer - 71,000
  • Bellurgan Wheelers - Bellurgan Wheelers CC - Cycling - 10,728
  • Castletown Belles Football Club - Castletown Belles Fc Back To The Bainseach 2021 - Soccer - 43,300
  • Cooley Kickhams GAA - Cooley Kickhams - New Floodlights - Gaelic Games - 98,553
  • Darver Community Centre CLG - Refurbishment of existing community sports hall - Multi-sport - 58,922
  • Dowdallshill G.F & A.C - Field Maintence & Gym Equipment - Gaelic Games - 51,318
  • Dreadnots GFC - To install a fully floodlit walking track - Gaelic Games - 53,000
  • Drogheda Alzheimer's Branch - Lawn Bowls facility in Alzheimer's Day Care Centre - Bowls -16,494
  • Drogheda and District Athletic Club - Installation of S&C equipment in DDAC - Athletics - 6,099
  • Drogheda Boys FC - New Changing Facility (Clubhouse) - Soccer - 150,000
  • Drogheda River Rescue and Recovery - Fire alarm and emergency lighting Aed, training - Swimming - 3,672
  • Dromin Juveniles Football Club - Upgrade of all Club Equipment - Soccer - 45,000
  • Dundalk & Carlingford Sailing Club -  Extension to Club Facilities - Sailing - 150,000
  • Dundalk Gaels GFC Floodlighting and Ball Wall - Gaelic Games -150,000
  • Dundalk Schoolboys League - Pitch repair, Lighting, Clubhouse Refurb & Equip - Soccer - 133,082
  • Glen Emmets GFC - Training Pitch Drainage and Surface Upgrade - Gaelic Games - 33,882
  • Glenmuir United F.C - Purchase of Pitch Machinery and Storage - Soccer - 30,000
  • Glyde Rangers GFC - Main Pitch; Training Pitch and walkway lighting - Gaelic Games - 150,000
  • Haggardstown&Blackrock Community Centre Ltd. - Refurbishment, Expansion & Energy Upgrades Part 3 - Multi-sport - 30,000
  • Hunterstown Rovers GFC- Develop a new natural grass surface football pitch - Gaelic Games - 75,000
  • Kilkerley Emmets GFC - Improvements to dressing rooms & gym expansion - Gaelic Games - 116,978
  • Killanny Geraldines GFC - Second Playing Surface and Lawnmower - Gaelic Games - 150,000
  • Killanny Ladies GFC - Enhance performance in Ladies GAA in Killanny - Ladies Gaelic Football - 11,836
  • LANNLEIRE GFC -  Lannleire - 2021 Works - Gaelic Games -  105,252
  • Lannleire Pavilion -  All weather Pitch at Lannleire Pavilion 80mx40m - Community Games - 112,510
  • LOUTH COUNTY COUNCIL - Lourdes Stadium upgrade works - Multi-sport - 107,258
  • Moneymore Football Club - Moneymore Football Club Equipment - Soccer - 35,714
  • Naomh Fionnbarra GFC - Ball wall upgraded facilities & accessible toilets - Gaelic Games - 72,750
  • Naomh Mairtin C.P.G. - Lighting Upgrade for NM Pitches - Gaelic Games - 69,815
  • Naomh Malachi - DISABLED ACCESS TOILETS & UPGRADE OF FACILITIES - Gaelic Games - 20,000
  • Naomh Moninne Hurling Club - Hurling Pitch Development at Toberona, Dundalk - Gaelic Games - 130,000
  • O Connells GFC - Upgrades to Pitchside walls, Machinery & Gym Equip - Gaelic Games - 66,671
  • O'Raghallaighs C.L.G - Pitch Refurbishment, mower and Gym upgrade - Gaelic Games - 135,000
  • Quay Celtic - Redesign facility to add two new dressing rooms - Soccer - 64,157
  • Rampart Celtic FC - 2020 Sports Capital Grant Application -  Soccer - 14,000
  • Roche Emmets CLG  - Roche Emmets All-Star Inclusion Project - Gaelic Games - 150,000
  • Rock Celtic FC - Artificial Allweather Surface Replacement Upgrade - Soccer - 75,007
  • Shamrocks Football Club - Procurement of Anti Vandal Cabin (Dressingroom) - Soccer - 28,500
  • Square United AFC - Sports Capital Grant 2020 - Soccer - 3,110
  • St Joseph's GFC - Walking track associated fencing, Net and Dugouts - Gaelic Games - 64,803
  • St Nicholas GFC - Astro Turf Pitch - Gaelic Games - 150,000
  • St. Dominics Football Club (FC) - refurbishment of container dressing rooms - Soccer - 20,000
  • St. Fechins GAA Club - LED floodlighting upgrade - Gaelic Games - 32,913
  • St. Kevins GAA - Refurbish Dressing Rooms, Ball Stop Nets & Mower - Gaelic Games - 150,000
  • Stabannon Parnells GFC - Stabannon Parnells Mower and Dugout Upgrade - Gaelic Games - 26,023
  • Termonfeckin Celtic FC - TCFC Pitch Restoration, CCTV and Equipment - Soccer - 21,772
  • Termonfeckin ltd/T/A Seapoint Golf Links - Seapoint Golf Links Clubhouse Roof Project - Golf - 70,961
  • Termonfeckin Tennis club  TERMONFECKIN LAWN TENNIS CLUB PHASE 2 DEVELOPMENT - Tennis - 150,000
  • The EDUCENA FOUNDATION - Greenhills Astra Sports Development - Multi-sport - 113,262
  • Westerns GFC - Phase III works on upstairs of clubrooms - Gaelic Games - 55,000
  • LOUTH COUNTY COUNCIL - Municipal Regional Athletics Facility Dundalk - 
    120,253

More to follow on this.

