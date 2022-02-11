Louth had third-highest number of complaints against gardaí last year

There were 212 complaints made against gardaí in Louth last year, the third highest number in the country.
The figures come from Freedom of Information files released to the Irish Examiner.
Nationwide, there were 2,189 complaints made against gardaí in 2021.
Over 1,300 complaints were made in Dublin and 346 in Cork, with Galway having the fourth most with 122.
The figure is a 12% increase on 2020 when 1,955 complaints were received nationally.
