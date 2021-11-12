Search

12/11/2021

Dundalk students top of the class in national maths contest

Dundalk students top of the class in national maths contest

Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire students Emily Flanagan and Jessica Stanzcak

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire students totally rocked in national times tables competition.

The pupils and teaching staff at Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire, Ardee are excited to announce that Emily Flanagan, 6th Class finished first in “Ireland Rocks 2021” - a nationwide times tables competition run by the internationally renowned learning platform, Times Tables Rock Stars. Her classmate, Jessica Stanzcak finished a very close third place in the national competition.

Ireland Rocks 2021, held over four days from 18th to 23rd October, required children to correctly answer as many multiplication and division questions as possible, to give their class and school the best chance of winning.

The competition was fierce with almost five million questions answered collectively by 3747 pupils from more than 80 schools and 240 classes around the country.

Emily answered an astonishing 46,644 sums correctly and Jessica answered 34,995 correctly over the four days.
Their school stats were astonishing too finishing in 4th class overall in the competition.

Ms Greenan, maths co-ordinator in the school said: “The pupils excelled themselves throughout Ireland Rocks 2021.

"Not only did they engage in some friendly competition but there was also a clear improvement in their recall and speed as time went on. "That’s always been our goal - to make learning maths basics so fun that pupils give it their all. We totally smashed it and cannot wait for the next Ireland Rocks in 2022.”

REVEALED: Young singer crowned as winner of Louth's Next Superstar

Dundalk students get the scoop on Science Week

New Cox's Demesne public housing development to come on stream in early 2022

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media