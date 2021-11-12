Dundalk students top of the class in national maths contest

Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire students totally rocked in national times tables competition.

The pupils and teaching staff at Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire, Ardee are excited to announce that Emily Flanagan, 6th Class finished first in “Ireland Rocks 2021” - a nationwide times tables competition run by the internationally renowned learning platform, Times Tables Rock Stars. Her classmate, Jessica Stanzcak finished a very close third place in the national competition.

Ireland Rocks 2021, held over four days from 18th to 23rd October, required children to correctly answer as many multiplication and division questions as possible, to give their class and school the best chance of winning.

The competition was fierce with almost five million questions answered collectively by 3747 pupils from more than 80 schools and 240 classes around the country.

Emily answered an astonishing 46,644 sums correctly and Jessica answered 34,995 correctly over the four days.

Their school stats were astonishing too finishing in 4th class overall in the competition.

Ms Greenan, maths co-ordinator in the school said: “The pupils excelled themselves throughout Ireland Rocks 2021.

"Not only did they engage in some friendly competition but there was also a clear improvement in their recall and speed as time went on. "That’s always been our goal - to make learning maths basics so fun that pupils give it their all. We totally smashed it and cannot wait for the next Ireland Rocks in 2022.”