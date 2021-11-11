REVEALED: Young singer crowned as winner of Louth's Next Superstar

Thousands of dundalkdemocrat.ie readers and our panel of esteemed judges have cast their votes to crown the winner of #Louth'sNextSuperstar, the massive countywide talent search ran by the Dundalk Democrat over recent weeks.

At just 16-years-old, exceptional singer Caoimhe McBride has been confirmed as our winner. Her performance in her clip impressed both our online voters and our judges enough for her to claim the crown and take home the prize pack worth €1,800.

Louth's Next Superstar - Caoimhe McBride!

Caoimhe picked up 27% of the vote in the public vote, but it was the choice of the judges that put her over the top to win the competition and take the title and prize. Barry Murphy, Caitlyn Carroll, Adam Loughran and Yelena McGeough also made it to the final after winning their respective heats.

The young musician will now have the opportunity to get into a proper recording studio, with The Lockup offering Caoimhe a day in their state of the art recording studio as part of her prize.

Caoimhe told the Democrat that she was "over the moon" with the win and that she wanted to thank everyone who came out to vote for her in the online poll.

Dundalk Democrat editor, Michelle O'Keeffe commented: "It was amazing to see how much big talent we have in the Wee County.

"The standard from of all our amazing entrants was awe-inspiring and really shone a light on the wealth of talent that is in Louth.

"Caoimhe was a really deserving winner who impressed both our judges and our online voters. She was up against a very stiff competition and it was a very close contest between all our wonderful entrants.

"We can't wait to see what the future holds for Caoimhe and all our contestants - I am sure we have more than a few superstars in the making across Louth!

"I would like to thank all our amazing entrants for making our competition such a success and all the online voters who took the time to cast their votes.

"Thanks also to our sponsors Cusken Ltd, An Táin Arts Centre, National Tile Dundalk, Dundalk Bureau de Change, Specsavers Dundalk and Connect Credit Union for providing the generous prize package."

Caoimhe's full prize comes courtesy of those sponsors, with €900 in Shop Local Vouchers, €300 An Táin vouchers, €300 Specsavers vouchers, €300 National Tile vouchers, alongside a full day recording session in the Lockup, as well as a live performance at the Spirit Store!

Watch Caoimhe's entry here