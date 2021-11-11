Dundalk students get the scoop on Science Week

Transition year students from St Louis secondary school in Dundalk are getting the scoop on Science Week 2021.

The students are producing ‘Science Week Live!’, a live-streamed show highlighting the astounding array of activities taking place across Ireland during Science Week, which is running from November 7th to 14th.

The secondary school students aged 15 to 16, are testing their journalism and video production skills as they get the inside scoop on Science Week 2021.

Science communicator Dr. Niamh Shaw recruited the talented St Louis students to get behind, and in front of the camera, to help create the daily magazine style show.

Niamh Shaw said: “Science Week is packed full of shows, events, talks and activities - it can be difficult to know where to begin!

"However, fear not, Science Week Live! does all the hard work and will provide a comprehensive summary of each day's programme.

"The students and I will be interviewing special guests, reviewing shows, uncovering behind-the-scenes gossip and sharing news about the best, not-to-be-missed events, stories and science of Science Week 2021.”

Working with Niamh to create each day’s show, the St Louis students have the opportunity to present, produce, and provide support in any aspect of the process that interests them.

Niamh continued: “Science Week Live! will be all about collaboration and learning what we can from each other.

"I hope it’s an opportunity for the students to learn some media and science/climate communication skills from me while I’m hoping they will share the inside track about TikTok, SnapChat and the hottest social media trends with me.

"So, together we can reach new audiences and share the very latest in science/climate conversations and all Science Week 2021 has to offer with as many people as possible.”

As a platform for TY students to express their ideas about science Science Week Live! aligns with Science Foundation Ireland’s Creating Our Future initiative - an opportunity for everyone in Ireland to give ideas on how to make our country better for all.

From science, the environment, health and education to poverty, the arts, diversity and inclusion - all ideas are welcome that can inspire researchers to help make a better future for Ireland.

Science Week Live! will air daily Monday to Friday of Science Week at 5-5.30pm on Niamh’s Youtube, Facebook and Twitch channels.