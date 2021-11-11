Search

11/11/2021

Dundalk students get the scoop on Science Week

Dundalk students get the scoop on Science Week

Transition Year students from St. Louis with science communicator Dr. Niamh Shaw and Leach Kennedy

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Transition year students from St Louis secondary school in Dundalk are getting the scoop on Science Week 2021.

The students are producing ‘Science Week Live!’, a live-streamed show highlighting the astounding array of activities taking place across Ireland during Science Week, which is running from November 7th to 14th.

The secondary school students aged 15 to 16, are testing their journalism and video production skills as they get the inside scoop on Science Week 2021.

Science communicator Dr. Niamh Shaw recruited the talented St Louis students to get behind, and in front of the camera, to help create the daily magazine style show.

Niamh Shaw said: “Science Week is packed full of shows, events, talks and activities - it can be difficult to know where to begin!

"However, fear not, Science Week Live! does all the hard work and will provide a comprehensive summary of each day's programme.

"The students and I will be interviewing special guests, reviewing shows, uncovering behind-the-scenes gossip and sharing news about the best, not-to-be-missed events, stories and science of Science Week 2021.”

Working with Niamh to create each day’s show, the St Louis students have the opportunity to present, produce, and provide support in any aspect of the process that interests them.

Niamh continued: “Science Week Live! will be all about collaboration and learning what we can from each other.

"I hope it’s an opportunity for the students to learn some media and science/climate communication skills from me while I’m hoping they will share the inside track about TikTok, SnapChat and the hottest social media trends with me.

"So, together we can reach new audiences and share the very latest in science/climate conversations and all Science Week 2021 has to offer with as many people as possible.”

As a platform for TY students to express their ideas about science Science Week Live! aligns with Science Foundation Ireland’s Creating Our Future initiative - an opportunity for everyone in Ireland to give ideas on how to make our country better for all.

From science, the environment, health and education to poverty, the arts, diversity and inclusion - all ideas are welcome that can inspire researchers to help make a better future for Ireland.

Science Week Live! will air daily Monday to Friday of Science Week at 5-5.30pm on Niamh’s Youtube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

Rent in Louth has more than doubled from its lowest point, as rental housing stock drops to 17 year low

Louth Cllr calls for action to tackle recent spate of 'sheep rustling'

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media