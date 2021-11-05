Dundalk IT to receive funding for industry research

The Centre for Renewable Energy (CREDIT) Dundalk IT is one of 32 successful applicants of the Capital Equipment Fund.

The 32 successful projects from across the third-level secto - including CREDIT Dundalk IT - have secured €6.4m in funding between them to assist them in purchasing world-leading research equipment that will serve the research and development (R&D) needs of Irish industry.

Senator McGreehan, welcoming the funding announcement, said: “I am delighted to see CREDIT Dundalk IT be named as one of the successful applicants of the Capital Equipment Fund.

"The centre has been at the forefront of research and the awarding of this funding for the Mobile Thermal Energy storage trialling unit is a testament to the institution's ambition and talent in the area of renewable energy.

"I wish CREDIT Dundalk IT the very best of luck with its research.”

The fund is administered by Enterprise Ireland through the Technology Gateway and Technology Centre Capital programme.

The funding will provide companies with access to both established and leading-edge equipment hosted by the research expertise available in the Technology Gateways and Technology Centres across Ireland.