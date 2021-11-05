Final report into fatal Rescue 116 crash to be published today

The final report into the fatal Rescue 116 helicopter crash, in which Louth man Mark Duffy was tragically killed, is set to be published later today.
The four crew on board the Rescue 116, Captain Mark Duffy, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby lost their lives after the helicopter crashed in Mayo on March 14th 2017.
The aircraft crashed into Blackrock Island, which is just off the coast of Mayo.
The rescue craft was set to refuel at Blacksod before it began a rescue operation.
The bodies of Captain Mark Duffy and Captain Dara Fitzpatrick were recovered in a search, but the bodies of Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby were never found.
The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) is expected to publish its final report into the fatal crash today, more than four years after the crash occurred.
Vinny Perth after his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division against Waterford at Oriel Park. (Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.