05/11/2021

Final report into fatal Rescue 116 crash to be published today

Louth man, Captain Mark Duffy, was one of four crewmembers who died in the crash

Wreckage believed to be from Rescue 116 found off Donegal

The final report into the fatal Rescue 116 helicopter crash, in which Louth man Mark Duffy was tragically killed, is set to be published later today.

The four crew on board the Rescue 116, Captain Mark Duffy, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby lost their lives after the helicopter crashed in Mayo on March 14th 2017.

The aircraft crashed into Blackrock Island, which is just off the coast of Mayo.

The rescue craft was set to refuel at Blacksod before it began a rescue operation.

The bodies of Captain Mark Duffy and Captain Dara Fitzpatrick were recovered in a search, but the bodies of Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby were never found.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) is expected to publish its final report into the fatal crash today, more than four years after the crash occurred.

