04/11/2021

Man attempted to start chainsaw in Dundalk car park

A man who attempted to start a chainsaw in the car park of a local department store and threatened and verbally abused gardai in a number of other public order incidents, has since turned his life around his barrister told Dundalk district court.

The court heard in the first case, Mark Riordan (35) with an address at Kingswood, Blackrock Road, Dundalk became ‘extremely aggressive’ and made threats to gardai in Carlingford who had responded to reports of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance outside the Carlingford Arms on September 20th 2020.

Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch said the defendant “made threats in relation to properties in which members of An Garda Siochana were living”.

He continued to resist and be aggressive and pepper spray was used.

The defendant persisted in his behaviour and “said he would be back to get every one of them tomorrow”.

In the second case on October 16th last year, the defendant was verbally abusive outside Slieve Foy Park and just under a month later on November 13th, he attempted to start up a chain saw in McEvoy’s Car Park.

Sgt. Blanch said he was intoxicated, very aggressive and abusive and was using obscene language.

Five days prior to that, gardai were on mobile patrol on Clanbrassil Street, when Mr Riordan got off his bike and started shouting at them and told the guards “to f*** off”. He continued to be abusive and would not give his details to them.

On December 19th last, gardai received a report of a disturbance on Mill Street where the defendant was in a highly intoxicated state and became abusive.

The court heard the defendant had 31 previous convictions.

The Defence barrister said his client is still "the right side of middle age" and the underlying thread in the cases before the court was alcohol.

He said his client has completed a 20 week residential course with Cuan Mhuire and is now in what is known as secondary care where he continues to engage with a counsellor.

The counsel added Mr. Riordan has turned his life around. He’s off all substances and explained that his previous relationship had broken down during lockdown.

He added that his client is now in a new relationship and his partner is expecting a baby in December.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed consecutive two month sentences totalling six months and suspended them on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

