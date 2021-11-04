Christmas decorations spring up at the Square and Clanbrassil Street

The Christmas tree being built at the Square this afternoon
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Dundalk as decorations begin to crop up around the town, with the Square and Clanbrassil Street being decorated.
A large Christmas tree is currently close to completion at the Square, while the usual Christmas lights have begun to be hung down Clanbrassil Street.
Earlier this week, we asked readers when they thought it was acceptable to begin decorating for Christmas, with a broad mix of results.
Of all options, the highest picked was “before the Late Late Toy Show begins”, alongside the first week of December and December 8th.
