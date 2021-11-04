Search

04/11/2021

Louth Councillor calls for improvement work for St Brigid’s Shrine

Louth Councillor calls for improvement work for St Brigid’s Shrine

St Brigid's Cross

Reporter:

Reporter

It is looking likely that St Brigid’s day will become Ireland’s 10th Bank Holiday which will be good news for workers who will get an extra day off on the Monday closest to 1st February each year.

With this in mind, Sinn Féin Councillor Edel Corrigan is asking Louth County Council to carry out a programme of works to improve the area surrounding the historical site of the Saint’s birthplace at Fochard Bride (Faughart).

Cllr Corrigan said: “Saint Brigid was one of the most remarkable and extraordinary women of her times, she is remembered for her compassion and spirituality as well as being a symbol of feminine power and strength.

“We are very proud to have such strong connections to St Brigid in the North Louth area and we could do more to highlight and protect this in the surrounding area.

“We need improved access to the site as well as facilities and directional signage. I would also ask the Council to promote the local connection to St Brigid and would encourage local groups, especially those with an interest in history, to get behind any campaign to promote the connection.”

Ireland currently has nine bank holidays while the European average is twelve.

Cllr Corrigan said: “While St Patrick is celebrated throughout the world, St Brigid has never received the full recognition that she deserves so I would welcome having a national day in her name as our other patron saint.”

Multiple areas in Louth set to be hit with water disruption and outages today

Both Collon and Carlingford are to be impacted by the works

Bus Éireann contributes €21 million to local Dundalk economy, says KPMG report

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media