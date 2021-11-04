Louth Councillor calls for improvement work for St Brigid’s Shrine

It is looking likely that St Brigid’s day will become Ireland’s 10th Bank Holiday which will be good news for workers who will get an extra day off on the Monday closest to 1st February each year.

With this in mind, Sinn Féin Councillor Edel Corrigan is asking Louth County Council to carry out a programme of works to improve the area surrounding the historical site of the Saint’s birthplace at Fochard Bride (Faughart).

Cllr Corrigan said: “Saint Brigid was one of the most remarkable and extraordinary women of her times, she is remembered for her compassion and spirituality as well as being a symbol of feminine power and strength.

“We are very proud to have such strong connections to St Brigid in the North Louth area and we could do more to highlight and protect this in the surrounding area.

“We need improved access to the site as well as facilities and directional signage. I would also ask the Council to promote the local connection to St Brigid and would encourage local groups, especially those with an interest in history, to get behind any campaign to promote the connection.”

Ireland currently has nine bank holidays while the European average is twelve.

Cllr Corrigan said: “While St Patrick is celebrated throughout the world, St Brigid has never received the full recognition that she deserves so I would welcome having a national day in her name as our other patron saint.”