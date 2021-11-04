Search

04/11/2021

Multiple areas in Louth set to be hit with water disruption and outages today

Both Collon and Carlingford are to be impacted by the works

Ardee and parts of Mid-Louth to be impacted by water outage

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

People in Carlingford and Collon may face issues with water supply across today, as Irish Water carry out works in the two towns this morning.

Potential low pressure or water outages have been warned by Irish Water, with maintenance set to go from 9am until 6pm this evening.

In Carlingford, the disruption is due to leak repair works in the area, with residents in Oyster Bay Court and other surrounding areas being told they may experience water issues while the work is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Collon, the disruption is being caused by a decommissioning of a watermain at Priest Hill. Residents in Collon and surrounding areas have been warned they may face water disruption due to the works.

Irish Water have issued an apology for causing the disruption and have also warned that as the work is resource and network dependant, works may change at short notice.

