03/11/2021

Dundalk Chamber to host webinar with AIB Chief Economist

Chief Economist of AIB Bank Oliver Mangan

Reporter:

Reporter

Continuing in their series of events Dundalk Chamber will have the Chief Economist of AIB Bank Oliver Mangan speak at a webinar on the Irish economy on activity rebounds and challenges ahead.

Oliver has worked as an economist in financial markets since 1990, first for Davy Stockbrokers and then AIB Treasury.

He specialises in macro-economic forecasting and analysis of interest rate and currency markets.

He also worked for the Australian Central Bank in Sydney and started his career as an economist in the Irish Civil Service. He holds a master’s degree in Economic Science from UCD.

The presentation will cover the future course of economic recovery and supply side challenges. He will also discuss labour shortages and rising inflationary pressures. He will also cover the outlook for Interest Rates.

The event which is sponsored by AIB Bank takes place on Thursday the 25th of November from 10am to 11am via zoom. To book your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on Tel: 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie

