Full STEAM ahead for Louth Science Festival

The Louth Science Festival, organised by Louth Library Service and funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) as part of Science Week Ireland, is taking place from November 8th to 20th.

The aim of the festival is to inspire a love of STEAM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) among our community, while reaching out to those who don’t regularly get the opportunity to enjoy such activities.

A spokeswoman for Louth library service said there is quite literally something for everyone in this year’s festival programme.

Every school in the county will get an opportunity to avail of special events, facilities and recordings for the occasion, while public events, including a workshop on nutrition for families on a budget and a talk for parents on coping when your child receives a neurodiverse diagnosis. The local Youthreach groups are also getting involved, trying their hand at kite-making.

For the first time, the Louth Science Festival has designed a programme specifically for Nursing Home residents, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Through workshops including kite-making, bubble-making and CSI investigations, and a talk about Elephant Conservation, it’s hoped the festival will bring some science fun to the staff and residents of Nursing Homes around County Louth.

Biodiversity and climate action have been to the fore in planning this year’s festival. Brochures will not be printed for this year’s event, and posters are kept to a minimum to avoid paper waste.

With most of the events taking place online, travel has been all but eliminated. More than this, though, a number of our events have a direct focus on the subject of climate change. School workshops include ‘How we can impact climate change’, while the exterior of Dundalk Library will get a makeover courtesy of an exciting Gardening for Biodiversity event.

In another exciting first for Louth Library Service, the Science Festival will also herald the debut of the ‘Let’s Get Louth’ Podcast, starting with a series celebrating our local Women in STEM!

The library's regular online programme ‘Let’s Get Reading’ will also take a scientific turn for the month of November, and people will see the long awaited return of our Library Lab Rats to their Facebook page.

Add to all this: Harry Potter, amazing animals, maths workshops, space and superhero science, and you’ve got just a flavour of what to expect this November.

Booking for events is now available through their website www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library