Performances for all ages coming to Dundalk's An Táin

A musical perfomance of traditional Irish songs especially for babies and toddlers will take place at An Táin Arts Centre this month.

Husheen is a magical musical performance of new and traditional Irish songs especially selected for babies, toddlers and their parents.

Featuring world renowned traditional singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy who is teaming withDervish front woman and multi-instrumentalist Cathy Jordan to present a delightful selection of new songs and much-loved classics.

A delight for the senses, this evocative thirty-minute performance will engage, comfort and relax babies, toddlers and their parents, a spokeswoman for An Táin said.

Husheen, which is on Saturday 13th November at 1pm and 2pm, is sutiable for chidren from 0 to four years of age and tickerts are €7 for a child and one adult and €7 for additional adults or children (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket)

Former Theatre Company in Residence, Quintessence Theatre, will also bring their bawdy comedy to the main stage at An Táin Arts Centre this month.

The audience can join Quintessence Theatre during their national tour in association with An Táin Arts Centre for a remarkable true story of one of the country’s forgotten street characters, Kate the Navvy: the Molly Malone of Louth.

A bawdy comedy that breathes bawdy new life into Irish history and uproariously celebrates the great tradition of the storyteller, according to An Táin.

The Star of Chester’s Lane is at An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday 13th November at 8pm and tickets are €16 / €14 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket)

Tickets for both are available over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.