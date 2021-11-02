Search

02/11/2021

Performances for all ages coming to Dundalk's An Táin

Performances for all ages coming to Dundalk's An Táin

Husheen for babies and toddlers

Reporter:

Reporter

A musical perfomance of traditional Irish songs especially for babies and toddlers will take place at An Táin Arts Centre this month.

Husheen is a magical musical performance of new and traditional Irish songs especially selected for babies, toddlers and their parents.

Featuring world renowned traditional singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy who is teaming withDervish front woman and multi-instrumentalist Cathy Jordan to present a delightful selection of new songs and much-loved classics.

A delight for the senses, this evocative thirty-minute performance will engage, comfort and relax babies, toddlers and their parents, a spokeswoman for An Táin said.

Husheen, which is on Saturday 13th November at 1pm and 2pm, is sutiable for chidren from 0 to four years of age and tickerts are €7 for a child and one adult and €7 for additional adults or children (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket)

Former Theatre Company in Residence, Quintessence Theatre, will also bring their bawdy comedy to the main stage at An Táin Arts Centre this month.

The audience can join Quintessence Theatre during their national tour in association with An Táin Arts Centre for a remarkable true story of one of the country’s forgotten street characters, Kate the Navvy: the Molly Malone of Louth.

A bawdy comedy that breathes bawdy new life into Irish history and uproariously celebrates the great tradition of the storyteller, according to An Táin.

The Star of Chester’s Lane is at An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday 13th November at 8pm and tickets are €16 / €14 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket)

Tickets for both are available over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.

Local councillors raise concerns over cost of twice-realigned junction in Annagassan

Fire services respond to house fire in Muirheavnamor late last night

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media