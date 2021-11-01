Fire services respond to house fire in Muirheavnamor late last night

Dundalk Fire Station
A fire broke out at a house in Muirheavnamor late last night, with local fire services battling the blaze early this morning.
The house, which caught fire this morning, was in the Muirheavnamor area of Dundalk.
The fire itself was extinguished by local fire services.
Gardaí were called to the scene of the fire at approximately 2:30am this morning, with the scene currently being preserved for technical examination by Scenes of Crime Officers.
According to Gardaí, this examination will determine the course of the investigation.
Mannon Castle Lady Captain Marie Sweeney with Madeleine Devine, winner of the Frances Duffy Memorial and Teresa Butler (sponsor Butler Transport)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.