30/10/2021

Man denied exposing himself to a woman in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Dundalk district court has heard how a man who denied exposing himself to a woman as she walked home in the town, told gardaí he was urinating in bushes at the time.

The 47 year old was before the court accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on the Red Barns Road, Dundalk on November 24th 2019.

The defendant was identified as a suspect as the complainant had reported the registration of the car he had left the scene in.

He admitted he was in the Red Barns Road area but said he was urinating in the bushes and that was all he was doing.

The complainant made a second statement confirming she wasn't put in fear, stress or alarm and a file was prepared for the DPP and the investigating Garda received a direction to summons the man for the public order offence before the court.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan dismissed the case after the Defence solicitor successfully argued that there was no direct evidence of his client's behaviour and the evidence given by the garda amounted to hearsay.

