29/10/2021

Just seven new Gardaí appointed in Louth last year, despite concerns over lack of supervisory staff

Off-duty Garda assaulted

Dundalk Garda Station

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Seven new Gardaí have been appointed in Louth in the last year, according to new figures released by the Department of Justice.

As of the 30th September 2021, there are 396 Garda members assigned to the Louth Division, which represents a 2% increase compared to the same period last year.

In total, there were 389 Gardaí in Louth, with seven Gardaí being appointed to Louth in total.

According to Minister of State James Browne, responding to a question from Dundalk Sinn Féin TD, Ruairí Ó Murchú, this is a 30% increase compared to December 2016.

The breakdown of gardaí by rank shows that there is one Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, 10 Inspectors, 46 Sergeants and 337 Gardaí.

As well as Gardaí, there are 41 Garda staff, which is almost double the number which were employed in 2016 (23).

Minister Browne added that he has been advised by Garda authorities that local Garda management are currently intending to fill positions at Sergeant rank, with the positions set to be filled through both competition and appointments.

Concerns over the number of supervisory Garda staff was raised earlier this year at the July Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The issue was raised by Independent Cllr Maeve Yore, with Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan telling the meeting that there were between 15 and 16 vacancies at sergeant level in July.

