Louth library hosts evening with author Roddy Doyle Wednesday

Louth Library Service will host an audience event with award-winning author Roddy Doyle as part of the Louth Decade of Centenaries programme 2021.
Louth Library Service in conjunction with Libraries Northern Ireland has facilitated a cross border reading group initiative. Reading groups on both sides of the border have been reading Roddy Doyle’s ‘A Star Called Henry’.
The reading initiative focuses on the power of fiction to challenge set narratives and explores themes in the novel, his portrait of a Dublin during the period of the Irish Revolution of 1916-1921.
The initiative will culminate with an interactive Q& an online session with Roddy on November 3rd which is free and open to all.
There are still some copies of ‘A Star Called Henry’, available to borrow in library branches.
Audiences can register for free on the crowdcast platform www.crowdcast.io/e/ roddydoyle
The Louth Decade of Centenaries programme has been funded by the Commemorations Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
The Geraldines team celebrate with the cup which they have now won three years in a row. (Pic: Warren Matthews)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.