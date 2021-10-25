Disability awareness talks with Dundalk students

Coláiste Rís Transition Year students met with local disability awareness campaigner and past pupil of CBS, John Morgan and Independent Councillor Maeve Yore last week.

The students heard first-hand about their experience of being a wheelchair user and a parent and the challenges they face in areas like accessing public transport, services, amenities and employment.

John has been working in conjunction with Cllr Yore for many years in highlighting the barriers to accessibility that people with a disability face on a daily basis.

Cllr Yore said: “Our intention - Pre-Covid - was to contact all the secondary school Transition Year co-ordinators in Dundalk to see if they would be interested in Disability Awareness Talks.

"On our recent walkabout on Make Way Day we met teacher David Holland with Coláiste Rís students who kindly linked us up with Coláiste Rís TY co-ordinator Irene Lawless who has been instrumental in the success of our inaugural talks offering invaluable advice and input”

John said: "As a past pupil of both CBS primary and secondary schools I am delighted that Irene and Coláiste Rís has lead the way in Dundalk with this awareness campaign.

"Jamie - my assistance dog and best friend - has once again been a great hit with staff and students alike.

"These talks aim to raise awareness of the challenges faced daily by people with disabilities, the visually impaired, our senior citizens and those with mobility issues.

"For example the students were unaware that to travel by bus or train you have to pre-book 48hours in advance and then sit where people put their luggage”

Following on from the talks the Transition Year students will do an audit of wheelchair accessibility in Dundalk, maybe have a ‘wheelabout’ in a wheelchair in school or street and make a presentation on their findings.

John and Cllr Yore said they look forward to liasing with other schools and hope they will be interested in these talks in the coming months