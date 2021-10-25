Search

25/10/2021

Disability awareness talks with Dundalk students

Disability awareness talks with Dundalk students

Coláiste Rís TY Class 4Q with John Morgan and Cllr Maeve Yore

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Coláiste Rís Transition Year students met with local disability awareness campaigner and past pupil of CBS, John Morgan and Independent Councillor Maeve Yore last week.

The students heard first-hand about their experience of being a wheelchair user and a parent and the challenges they face in areas like accessing public transport, services, amenities and employment.

John has been working in conjunction with Cllr Yore for many years in highlighting the barriers to accessibility that people with a disability face on a daily basis.

Cllr Yore said: “Our intention - Pre-Covid - was to contact all the secondary school Transition Year co-ordinators in Dundalk to see if they would be interested in Disability Awareness Talks.

"On our recent walkabout on Make Way Day we met teacher David Holland with Coláiste Rís students who kindly linked us up with Coláiste Rís TY co-ordinator Irene Lawless who has been instrumental in the success of our inaugural talks offering invaluable advice and input”

John said: "As a past pupil of both CBS primary and secondary schools I am delighted that Irene and Coláiste Rís has lead the way in Dundalk with this awareness campaign.

"Jamie - my assistance dog and best friend - has once again been a great hit with staff and students alike.

"These talks aim to raise awareness of the challenges faced daily by people with disabilities, the visually impaired, our senior citizens and those with mobility issues.

"For example the students were unaware that to travel by bus or train you have to pre-book 48hours in advance and then sit where people put their luggage”

Following on from the talks the Transition Year students will do an audit of wheelchair accessibility in Dundalk, maybe have a ‘wheelabout’ in a wheelchair in school or street and make a presentation on their findings.

John and Cllr Yore said they look forward to liasing with other schools and hope they will be interested in these talks in the coming months

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media