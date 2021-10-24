Dundalk library's Decade of Centenaries Programme

Louth Library Service is hosting an event as part of our Decade of Centenaries Programme.
Join Louth Library Service for its next installment of the Decade of Centenaries lecture series as Eve Morrison talks to Mary McAuliffe, Leeann Lane and Margaret Ward about women's - often overlooked - role in the Irish Revolution.
Title: Women's Activism in the Irish Revolution - A Panel Discussion.
Date: 26th October at 4:15pm
