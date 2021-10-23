Dundalk hair stylists honoured for long-standing service

Peter Mark has honoured three of its stylists in Louth for their valued contribution and long-standing service to the company.

The Peter Mark Long Service Awards recognises employees from salons across the country who have worked at Peter Mark for 10 years or more.

The three Louth hairstylists honoured were from the Peter Mark The Marshes Dundalk Salon.

In total, 209 Peter Mark colleagues across the country received a Long Service Award this year.

Of the 209 honoured, the average length of service was 18 years and collectively they have almost 4,000 years of experience in the hairdressing industry ranging from stylists to support staff.

Commenting on the Long Service Awards, Peter O’Rourke, CEO of Peter Mark said: “It is fitting that we take time out to celebrate the amazing talent across our business who bring such creativity and passion to our brand each day.

"I am proud to honour three colleagues in Louth for their longstanding service and commitment.

"People are the core of our business and that’s why we place huge emphasis on nurturing the talent that comes through our doors.

"Our goal is to provide a lifelong career in the industry, and we offer continuous professional development which is delivered through our world class training programme.”

Peter Mark is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Founded by brothers Peter and Mark Keaveney in 1961 on Grafton Street, Dublin, the hairdressing duo created the style, trends, and techniques of the swinging Sixties in Dublin and have since gone on to shape the industry in Ireland.

From the fledgling business on Grafton Street, Peter Mark has now become one of Ireland’s most recognisable brands with 67 salons on the island of Ireland.