New mural for Dundalk's The House in Cox's Demesne

Children with the mural they created with local artist Michael Stafford
Children from The House in Cox's Demesne worked with local artist Michael Stafford to create an amazing mural.
The group of children, who are part of the Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Project, created the new mural to replace the one that had been done with a different group of kids and artist Michael 10 years ago.
Michael worked with the children to come up with the theme of the mural together, which is following their dreams.
"The kids came up with ideas and made sketches of their dreams and aspirations which I used to design the mural.
"The kids worked really hard painting the mural on the large wall outside The House and we are all really proud of what they created together."
