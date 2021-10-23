Search

23/10/2021

Call for checkpoints at illegal dumping blackspots in Louth

Call for checkpoints at illegal dumping blackspots in Louth

Tadgh McNally

A local councillor has raised whether or not Louth County Council can implement an anti-dumping initiative involving environmental agencies and the Gardaí to clamp down on illegal dumping.


Sinn Féin Cllr Antóin Watters raised an anti-dumping initiative held by Fingal County Council, where both environmental agencies and Gardaí teamed up to tackle illegal dumping in the area, establishing checkpoints on blackspots.


According to Cllr Watters at the October meeting of Louth County Council, the operation was run in order to clamp down on people carrying out dumping, as well as unauthorised collectors of waste, who would then dump a significant amount of rubbish.


Cllr Watters said that the operation had great results for Balbriggan and told the meeting that it was a matter of urgency to implement something similar in Louth.


In response, Director of Services with LCC, Catherine Duff said that there was work in progress to try tackle the issue of illegal dumping.

