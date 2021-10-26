Blackrock based nutritional therapist to run online course around improving relationships with food

Blackrock based nutritional therapist, Denise Wogan, is set to run an online course to help people improve their relationships with food.

Ms Wogan, or FooDee, will be running the online course from November 1st, with six pre-recorded podcasts and six live weekly coaching sessions from Ms Wogan, as well as active support through her private Facebook page.

“This programme will help you to create a new relationship with food, a new relationship with yourself. We will be learning the principles of intuitive eating, the tools to help us manage our thoughts, how to effectively use our breath to create an abundance of energy in our daily lives,” said Ms Wogan.

“Perhaps most importantly, this programme will help you to understand how to feel more energetic without the urge to DIET. Throughout this process, I will be there to help you relax about eating, build confidence in your choices so that you don’t find yourself controlled by food, exhausted by rules or fed up with no results.”

“The weekly on-line coaching sessions are an opportunity for you to be coached in a group setting. They promise to be light-hearted, interactive and fun, taking place on Wednesday evenings at 7:30pm from November 3rd. You will also be given 3 months free access to my private Facebook Group where we can continue your learning journey together as a group.”

People interested in the programme are encouraged to contact Denise Wogan on 087 986 2135 or Denise@Foodee.ie.