Vacant retail space at Carroll's Village set to be converted into apartments

Carroll's Village in 2019
Planning permission to convert vacant retail units at Carroll’s Village into apartments has been granted by Louth County Council.
The application, which will see five new apartments built within the vacant retail units in Carroll’s Village, was submitted by Kaikora Limited on August 30th 2021.
The new development will see two one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments built within the 626 metres squared retail space.
According to the planning submission, there will be works done to connect the new apartments to existing services, as well as both bin and bike storage.
Permission for the project was granted on October 14th.
