Search

26/10/2021

Louth Gardaí seize €77,000 worth of suspected cannabis, cocaine and ketamine in Dunleer

The seizure was made on Saturday, October 23rd

€77,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and ketamine were seized in Dunleer

€77,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and ketamine were seized in Dunleer

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí in Louth have seized €77,000 worth of suspected cannabis, cocaine and ketamine after a search operation in Dunleer last Saturday.

At midday on Saturday, October 23rd, Gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit of Louth searched a number of premises in Dunleer, with seizures of cannabis worth €22,000, cocaine worth €5,000 and ketamine worth €50,000.

Alongside the drugs, a designer handbag was also seized.

A man in his early 20s and a woman in her late 20s were arrested in connection with the seizures.

The man was later charged and appeared before Dundalk District Court yesterday.

The woman was released without charge and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to Gardaí, the operation took place as part of Operation Stratus, to target the sale and supply of drugs in the Drogheda area.

Gardaí have said that all drugs seized are currently subject to forensic analysis.

Dundalk court: Suspended sentence for stealing purse

Forecaster warns orange weather warnings possible with brutal conditions to hit Ireland

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media