Louth Gardaí seize €77,000 worth of suspected cannabis, cocaine and ketamine in Dunleer

Gardaí in Louth have seized €77,000 worth of suspected cannabis, cocaine and ketamine after a search operation in Dunleer last Saturday.

At midday on Saturday, October 23rd, Gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit of Louth searched a number of premises in Dunleer, with seizures of cannabis worth €22,000, cocaine worth €5,000 and ketamine worth €50,000.

Alongside the drugs, a designer handbag was also seized.

A man in his early 20s and a woman in her late 20s were arrested in connection with the seizures.

The man was later charged and appeared before Dundalk District Court yesterday.

The woman was released without charge and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to Gardaí, the operation took place as part of Operation Stratus, to target the sale and supply of drugs in the Drogheda area.

Gardaí have said that all drugs seized are currently subject to forensic analysis.