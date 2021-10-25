Search

Dundalk court: Suspended sentence for stealing purse

A man charged with stealing a purse from a local Lidl Store, was seen on CCTV to place a box of beer over a purse that had been left behind in the packing area, Dundalk district court was told last Wednesday.

Mihaly Banko (50) with an address at Glenwood, Dundalk admitted committing the offence at the Avenue Road premises on October 23rd last year.

The court heard the defendant was linked to the theft after he used an AIB card to pay for his own goods.

The metal fabricator had one previous conviction dating back over 10 years for drunk driving.

The defence solicitor said his client had €150 in court to cover the money that was stolen and stressed that he has learned his lesson.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted the defendant was working at the time when he committed the offence which she described as 'very unpleasant'.

She imposed a two month sentence which was suspended on the 50 year old entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

