Dundalk man's bank account used as part of money laundering scam

A local district court judge has likened the case of a 22 year old man who repaid over €18,000 to a Polish company after his bank account was used as part of a money laundering scam, to a bank robber handing back the money.

The barrister who appeared for Jack Hughes with an address at Millgrange, Greenore told Dundalk district court last week that the prosecution was related to a loss suffered by a Polish company where his client had allowed his bank account to be used.

The charge of engaging in possessing property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct while being reckless as to whether or not said property was the proceeds of crime, relates to an offence at AIB, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk in December 2019.

The court was told the defendant has repaid almost €17,500 to cover the more than €15,000 lost by the company, and the cost of its lawyers in Poland and Dundalk.

He added the firm subsequently withdrew its complaint but the DPP had sought that his client be interviewed.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern confirmed the DPP had directed summary disposal - which means being heard at district court level.

After hearing the 22 year old is a fourth year student at UCD, studying Commerce, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said he's a very smart young man and referring to the loss to the company being repaid,said it was a very serious matter "That's like someone robbing a bank and handing back the money".

The case was put back to December 15th for the preparation of a Probation report.