Injured hiker rescued off Slieve Foy by coastguard and emergency services

Emergency services at the scene of the rescue. Pic credit: Carlingford IRE
A female hiker who was injured while hiking on Slieve Foy was rescued by emergency services last Saturday.
The hiker, who was injured at the top of Slieve Foy, was airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, with emergency services saying that she is expected to make a full recovery.
In a post on Facebook after the rescue, Greenore Coast Guard said that they, alongside Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue and Mourne Mountain Rescue were called to assist the hiker, who had a leg injury on Eagles Rock.
According to Greenore Coast Guard, the hiker provided them with grid reference coordinates which helped them find her.
The coast guard said that she was stabilised at the scene before being airlifted by an R118 helicopter.
