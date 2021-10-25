Louth library hosts evening with author Roddy Doyle

Louth Library Service will host an audience event with award-winning author Roddy Doyle as part of the Louth Decade of Centenaries programme 2021.

Louth Library Service in conjunction with Libraries Northern Ireland has facilitated a cross border reading group initiative. Reading groups on both sides of the border have been reading Roddy Doyle’s ‘A Star Called Henry’.

The reading initiative focuses on the power of fiction to challenge set narratives and explores themes in the novel, his portrait of a Dublin during the period of the Irish Revolution of 1916-1921.

The initiative will culminate with an interactive Q& an online session with Roddy on November 3rd which is free and open to all.

There are still some copies of ‘A Star Called Henry’, available to borrow in library branches.

Audiences can register for free on the crowdcast platform www.crowdcast.io/e/ roddydoyle

The Louth Decade of Centenaries programme has been funded by the Commemorations Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.