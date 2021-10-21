Louth interior designer set to launch online gallery for local artists

Louth interior designer Lana Dullaghan is set to launch an online gallery offering pieces created by local artists.

Lana, who is based in Dromiskin, is the Founder and Creative Director of Lana Dullaghan Designs.

After a few lockdowns and Brexit's impact and huge delays, Lana said she realized how much art comes from abroad, rather than Ireland alone.

So, with this in mind, Lana decided to set up a company to support Irish artists by shopping local. This online gallery shop offers fine art prints and originals.

Lana said her knowledge of colour and love of art made her follow this artistic journey and to create an online community.

Lana explained how she works closely with each artist involved and personally selects the colours for each art piece, which will work with many different interior styles and colour schemes, so there is sure to be something for everyone.

She said the online gallery, which will be launched on Monday October 25th, will allow people to shop at ease, from the comfort of your own home and select an art piece that resonates with you, while choosing colours that brings joy to your heart.

Lana said interior design and colour is her passion and she believes that colour has a strong impact on wellbeing.

From a young age, colour, art, fashion, and interior design were Lana's interests and have continued into adulthood as she opened her own interior design business.

Whether home or office, Lana said she combines her knowledge of design and colour, focusing on the requirements of her clients, making each project unique and personal.

"Sometimes we don't realise the effects colour has on ourmood", said Lana.

"I believe that interior design is an art and there are no rules in art."

Lana can be contacted on lana@lanadullaghandesigns.com and info@artistiagallery.com