Louth Barn Owl project

Local volunteers have started an exciting new project to help Barn Owls in County Louth.

Volunteers, in association with the Barn Owl Project, guidance from the Louth branch of Bird Watch Ireland, Louth Nature Trust and initiated by the wildlife rehabilitators of Drogheda Animal Rescue, hope to find and record the existing nesting and roosting sites and hunting grounds used by Barn Owls in our wee county.

The group of volunteers are also hoping to identify sites that nest boxes could be hung to help the Barn Owl increase its range in Louth.

Nest boxes will only be hung at sites that are deemed suitable, for example at least 1-2km away from the motorway, adjacent to rough grassland and no rodenticide used in the area.

The voluntary group is asking the public to report back to them any known roosting/nesting sites, any sightings of Barn Owls and any injured or dead birds they may encounter.

The group also said that if any local businesses or groups would like to sponsor the materials and building cost of a nest box or two, or any groups or handy individuals could assist by making some boxes, their help would also be very much appreciated.

"We would also like to ask for your help by spreading the word of this project and anyone who could kindly assist with the cost of printing, distribution and displaying of flyers, your support would be gratefully received", the voluntary group continued.

"We are currently setting up social media accounts and a website page about our project but in the mean time we would direct you towards the Barn Owl projects website, thebarnowlproject.com, for any information on these beautiful birds you may need."

You can contact them by emailing louthbarnowls@gmail.com or texting 0866076420.