Search

19/10/2021

Seven Louth pubs shuttered during Covid-19 pandemic

Revealed: Kildare pubs second most crowded in Ireland

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A total of seven pubs in Louth were shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new licence registration figures released earlier this week.

Both the Licenced Vintners Association and Vintners Federation of Ireland have said that this is down to the impacts of the pandemic, with a total of 349 pubs being shut nationwide.

In January 2020, there were 188 seven-day pub licence renewals in Louth, compared to 181 renewals in September 2021.

It comes as the Government prepare to announce their plans for the further relaxation of restrictions on October 22nd, with some concerns over whether or not all restrictions will be removed due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in Irish hospitals.

Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the VFI, says that the drop in licences show the impact the pandemic has had on pubs nationwide.

"To lose 5% of pubs in such a short timeframe is unprecedented and underlines how the pub trade bore the brunt of pandemic restrictions," said Mr Cribben.

"In light of recent speculation about delaying the ending of restrictions, the news that pubs are closing across the country will only heighten anxiety in the trade. Uncertainty is a key factor in why so many pubs have closed so Government must put an end to the crisis by announcing the easing of restrictions will proceed as planned.”

Renewed call for people to be vaccinated in Louth as hospitalisations rise nationwide

Booster shots approved for over 60s

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media