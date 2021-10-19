Seven Louth pubs shuttered during Covid-19 pandemic

A total of seven pubs in Louth were shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new licence registration figures released earlier this week.

Both the Licenced Vintners Association and Vintners Federation of Ireland have said that this is down to the impacts of the pandemic, with a total of 349 pubs being shut nationwide.

In January 2020, there were 188 seven-day pub licence renewals in Louth, compared to 181 renewals in September 2021.

It comes as the Government prepare to announce their plans for the further relaxation of restrictions on October 22nd, with some concerns over whether or not all restrictions will be removed due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in Irish hospitals.

Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the VFI, says that the drop in licences show the impact the pandemic has had on pubs nationwide.

"To lose 5% of pubs in such a short timeframe is unprecedented and underlines how the pub trade bore the brunt of pandemic restrictions," said Mr Cribben.

"In light of recent speculation about delaying the ending of restrictions, the news that pubs are closing across the country will only heighten anxiety in the trade. Uncertainty is a key factor in why so many pubs have closed so Government must put an end to the crisis by announcing the easing of restrictions will proceed as planned.”