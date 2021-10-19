Search

19/10/2021

Renewed call for people to be vaccinated in Louth as hospitalisations rise nationwide

As many as 120 people every hour able to get Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre in Dundalk

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Health and public authorities in Louth have urged people in Louth who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to get the jab to improve uptake across the county.

The Public Health Department North East, Louth County Council and Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare have issued the call, saying that further vaccination in the area will strengthen public health.

"Those who are currently eligible for vaccines but remain unvaccinated are at risk of becoming seriously ill. In order to protect yourself and prevent the spread, it is important that you get vaccinated," said Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East.

"The work to improve vaccine uptake needs to continue. We must leave no stone unturned. No one should be left behind because they haven’t had the support they need to make an informed decision to get vaccinated."

The call for further vaccination comes as hospitalisations and cases of Covid-19 in ICU have increased in recent days, casting doubt over a full removal of Covid-19 restrictions on Friday October 22nd.

As of 8pm last night, there are 455 people in hospital with Covid-19. Of these, there are 23 patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, according to the HSE's Daily Operations Update.

In Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda, there are currently four patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in an intensive care unit.

There is currently only one ICU bed available in Our Lady of Lourdes, as of 10:30pm last night.

"COVID-19 can have serious, long-term or life-threatening complications, and there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you," said Fiona Murphy, Head of Service for Health and Wellbeing in Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare.

"If you get infected, you could spread the disease to family, friends and others around you. Getting vaccinated is a much safer way to build protection than getting the virus.”

Ms Murphy encouraged people to visit either a walk-in vaccination clinic when they operate, or to book an appointment for vaccination on hse.ie

The call also comes as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has approved booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 60, six months after they received their second jab.

Dundalk stuck in bottom half of nationwide litter rankings as it misses out on clean status

Housing Minister visits Dundalk to launch new 65 house estate on Ramparts

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media