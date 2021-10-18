Search

18/10/2021

Dundalk stuck in bottom half of nationwide litter rankings as it misses out on clean status

Dundalk flying high in IBAL litter rankings

Tadgh McNally

Dundalk has fallen short of clean status as it remains as a moderately littered town, stuck in the bottom half of the ranking of 40 towns across Ireland in a new national litter survey.

The first Irish Businesses Against Litter (IBAL) litter survey post-lockdown has seen Dundalk remain as a moderately littered town, falling to 27th place in the rankings.

According to the An Taisce report for Dundalk, there was improvement in the town on 2020, but it fell short of clean status.

“Five of the ten sites surveyed got the top litter grade, (including two of the approach roads) but the overall ranking was brought down somewhat by the Miscellaneous Wasteground behind the Clothes Bank on N53 – it wasn’t just casually littered but subject to dumping and long-term neglect,” said An Taisce.

“The streetscape at both Clanbrassil Street and Church Street was excellent – paving was particularly fresh and planting, flower boxes, seating, bins etc. were particularly fresh – minor litter at both sites took away from a top litter grade. 

“Finnabair Business and Technology Park was another site which just missed getting the top litter grade  - this could easily be achieved with a little extra care and attention.”

According to the report, there has been no fall-off in PPE litter (face masks) across Ireland post-lockdown.

