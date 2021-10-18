Dundalk TD says Budget offensive to renters

The budget was ‘a scattergun effort to cover all the bases’ but was ‘utterly offensive’ to renters, Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú has told the Dáil.

The Dundalk TD gave his reaction in Leinster House to Budget 22 last week.

He said: "It has been said to me on the street that the budget was a scattergun effort to cover all the bases.

"The checklist is covered but insufficient resources have been put in where they could make a difference. It was said that it was an attempt to make something that was inoffensive.

"On housing, from a renter's point of view, this budget is utterly offensive and we have a failure to do anything for renters. Sinn Féin has proposed a cap on the ridiculous rents we have and putting a month's worth of rent back into renters' pockets through tax credits.

"That is a necessity as people are in a bad situation and that is what we need to do as we move forward.

"There has been abject failure in offering supply of housing, including council houses, affordable mortgages and affordable cost-rental. We need to cover all those bases and we are failing miserably to do so.

"We also have an energy crisis. I get that some of these matters are out of the control of the Government and the European Commission and others are required to engage to improve on this.

"The fact that we are allowing another increase in carbon tax is piling further pain on people who cannot afford it and who do not have alternatives. This is not a solution to the climate change difficulties we have.

"Childcare is another issue. People are paying high rents and large mortgages and then they have secondary mortgages to pay for childcare. We need a paradigm shift and a system that will involve greater Government spending and deliver a service that is fit for purpose. That would take the sting out of the cost of childcare for our people’.

Deputy Ó Murchú said he had engagement with housing minister Darragh O’Brien at the launch of the Cathedral View housing development on Friday where the Dundalk TD highlighted issues such as land banks and housing maintenance in Louth.

Minister O’Brien committed to further engagement to address the Louth-specific issues.