06/10/2021

Dundalk man fined for drink driving

Dundalk man fined for drink driving

Dundalk District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A father of four who admitted drink driving had gone drinking after work on a Friday night, had lost his job after losing his driving licence five months ago for a similar offence, his solicitor told Dundalk district court last week.

He added Robertas Rackevicius with an address at Castleross, Dundalk hadn’t eaten much that day and didn’t appreciate how ‘over the limit’ he was.

The 41 year old was before the court for an offence on the Castletown Road on October 10th last.

The court heard following a drink driving conviction in the same court in April, when he was banned from driving for three years,

Mr. Rackevicius had lost his job as he can’t commute to work.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €200 fine and a six year disqualification.

