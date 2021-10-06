Search

06/10/2021

Cross-border projects set for boost as Shared Island Fund doubled to €1 billion up to 2030

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the funding boost

Narrow Water Bridge

A significant cross-border project, the Narrow Water Bridge, will receive funding from the Shared Island Fund

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Funding for cross-border investment and projects is set to double to €1 billion up until 2030, according to the updated National Development Plan launched early this week.

The Shared Island Fund within the Department of the Taoiseach is set to have its funding boosted from €500 million up to €1 billion up to 2030, allowing for more cross-border infrastructure projects, like the Narrow Water Bridge between Omeath and Warrenpoint.

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan has welcomed the additional funding to the project, saying that it shows the Government is committed to the entire island of Ireland.

“This highlights how this Government is fully committed to all our Island and all its people. This will create more opportunity for us all to work closer together,” said Senator McGreehan.

“Locally, as we know there is the Narrow Water Bridge that will be funded by the Shared Island Unit, this funding will create both infrastructural, social and economic opportunities both sides of the border.”

In total, there will now be approximately €3.5 billion being allocated to cross-border initiatives annually, with schemes like PEACE PLUS.

Dundalk students the first in the country to be welcomed back to the National Gallery

National Development Plan names Ardee bypass as project that requires further approval

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan namechecked the project during a press conference yesterday

