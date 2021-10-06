Search

06/10/2021

Dundalk students the first in the country to be welcomed back to the National Gallery

Dundalk students the first in the country to be welcomed back to the National Gallery

St Louis art students on visit to National Gallery

Reporter:

Reporter

St Louis Dundalk’s 5th and 6th year Art students were the first students in the country to be welcomed back to the National Gallery last week.

In the first post-lockdown visit for schools, the art students got the opportunity to see the new Jack B Yeats: Painting & Memory exhibition with teachers; Mr. Kilkenny, Ms. McEnaney, Ms. J Kelly, Ms. L Byrne, Ms. J Mallon and Mr. Hoey.

Afterwards, the students had time to explore the rest of the gallery building visiting famous paintings by Monet, Picasso, and Caravaggio to name a few.

Art teacher Áine Mc Enaney was delighted to be offered the opportunity to get back to a live gallery visit this year.

"It has been so difficult not to be able to bring our students to see works of Art in real life", she said.

"We were very lucky to be invited to visit the National Gallery so soon. The space felt incredibly safe and, with so few people in the building, our girls had a chance to really engage with the paintings."

No legislation change needed to implement flexible tax saver tickets, says McGahon

Dundalk court: Bench warrant for woman charged with possession of knife

Nearly 100 houses planned to be built in Dundalk as Louth County Council lodge planning permission

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media