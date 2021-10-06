Dundalk students the first in the country to be welcomed back to the National Gallery

St Louis Dundalk’s 5th and 6th year Art students were the first students in the country to be welcomed back to the National Gallery last week.

In the first post-lockdown visit for schools, the art students got the opportunity to see the new Jack B Yeats: Painting & Memory exhibition with teachers; Mr. Kilkenny, Ms. McEnaney, Ms. J Kelly, Ms. L Byrne, Ms. J Mallon and Mr. Hoey.

Afterwards, the students had time to explore the rest of the gallery building visiting famous paintings by Monet, Picasso, and Caravaggio to name a few.

Art teacher Áine Mc Enaney was delighted to be offered the opportunity to get back to a live gallery visit this year.

"It has been so difficult not to be able to bring our students to see works of Art in real life", she said.

"We were very lucky to be invited to visit the National Gallery so soon. The space felt incredibly safe and, with so few people in the building, our girls had a chance to really engage with the paintings."