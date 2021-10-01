Nearly 100 houses planned to be built in Dundalk as Louth County Council lodge planning permission

Planning permission has been filed by Louth County Council for a new 93 house development on the Mount Avenue road in Dundalk.

The project, which had planning permission filed on September 18th, will see a total of 93 houses potentially built as part of a new estate development on the Mount Avenue Road in Dundalk.

The development will receive funding from the Department of Housing.

The area of the development site is 2.83 hectares or 28,300 square metres in size.

Within the development, there are multiple types of housing that will comprise the 93 total units, divided into houses, duplex units as well as special needs units.

A majority of the houses will be two-storey dwellings, with 21 two-bedroom houses, 26 three-bedroom houses and nine four-bedroom houses.

Within the planned estate, there will be three three-bedroom bungalows and two two-bedroom bungalows.

Alongside these, there will be duplexes which will make up 24 of the houses in the development.

The duplex houses will be broken up into four two-bedroom ground floor apartments, with four three-bedroom, two-storey maisonette units above them, as well as 12 three-bedroom, two-storey maisonette units, with 12 one-bedroom apartment units above them.

There is also multiple green areas planned, with LCC’s landscaping document showing connecting paths inside a central green area as well as a circular “playspace”, alongside artwork planned to be placed on a cone plinth.

In total, there will be 3927 square metres worth of open space within the development.

A majority of the houses will have garden space according to the landscape plans.

A cycle path is also planned to go through the estate.

Louth County Council’s plans show that there are 142 car parking spaces, alongside seven disabled parking spaces.

There will also be bike parking, with 42 spaces available within dedicated bicycle ports as well as 48 spaces within bicycle stands.

There are also works planned to be carried out on the entrance to the estate, with the planning application seeking permission to build a roundabout at the main entrance to the estate, opposite another small housing estate.

According to the Department of Housing and Louth County Council, once permission is secured for the project, a stage three application will be submitted to the Department for approval before the project can move to tender stage.

However, due to this, the Department of Housing said that they would be unable to disclose the approved funding until after the procurement process has been completed.