Traffic lights in Dundalk causing tailbacks

There have been calls for both traffic lights at the Castletown Road/Ecco Road junction and pedestrian lights at the train station need to be adjusted

Cllr Seán Kelly has engaged with Louth County Council in order to change the sequencing of the traffic lights at the junction of Castletown Road/Ecco Road.

Cllr Kelly said: "We have seen in recent weeks long lines of traffic at peak times and in some instances it has stretched all the way back to Castletown Girls school on the approach from town and the Castleblayney road approaching from outside of town.

"The timing of the lights must reflect peak traffic times and allow for a better flow of traffic. "Another issue is the repainting of the ‘turn right’ box at this junction from cars heading towards the town centre or Ecco road.

"If this was done cars would be able to wait to turn while not blocking traffic behind them."

Cllr Kelly said that the other area that needs attention is the pedestrian lights outside the train station on the Carrick Road.

These lights are only supposed to be activated when a pedestrian hits the request to cross button, but in recent weeks the lights have been regularly turning red when no pedestrians are present, according to Cllr Kelly.

Cllr Kelly continued: "This is leading to long delays especially in the mornings with some residents in Lis Na Dara reporting it takes up to 30 minutes to get into the town centre which is simply unacceptable.

"Having engaged with engineers it seems the request call button at this location may be faulty and I have requested it is replaced as soon as possible."