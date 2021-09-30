Dundalk Chamber urges people to support local retailers this Christmas

Dundalk Chamber Vice President Una McGoey is calling on members of the public and the business community to get behind the Shop Local Vouchers this Christmas and give them as Christmas presents to family and staff.

Commenting on the announcement that there are now over 360 local shops and businesses redeeming Shop Local Gift Vouchers, Una said: “With over €4 million sold to date since they launched five years ago, they have been a resounding success” Una said.

Every €10 spent locally on Irish products generates more than €40 of benefit to the local community in terms of employment, according to the Chamber.

The retail sector employs more people than any other sector in the Irish economy. Retailers and suppliers are currently under significant pressure and its now more important than ever to shop local.

Local shops use local services such as accountants, insurance brokers and suppliers.

Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber is also asking local employers to get behind this voucher scheme and give the Shop Local Gift Vouchers as the Christmas bonus this year. Paddy said: "Employers can save 56% on staff rewards by giving employees a Shop Local Gift Voucher instead of cash.

“Businesses can reward their staff with a €500 tax free payment.

"You are entitled to give one each year.

"Under the Small Benefits Exemption Scheme, company Directors and Employees can receive a non-cash bonus of up to €500 in value on a completely tax-free basis each year and he would encourage all employers to buy this voucher for the town.

"By buying the “Shop Local Gift Vouchers” not only can you save money by taking advantage of the Government Small Benefit Exemption Scheme, but it is also a fully deductible business expense for your company.

"If you haven’t availed of the Small Benefit Exemption Scheme so far in 2021, I would encourage you do so before 31st December 2021 and use Shop Local Gift Vouchers for this."

Paddy also stated that Directors of a limited company can avail of a €500 tax free payment as they are considered an employee of the business.

Unfortunately, this benefit does not apply to Sole traders / Partnerships however it would apply to their employees.

He added: " The added advantage of these vouchers is that they do not expire over time unlike other vouchers”.

If you want to buy vouchers you can purchase online on www.dundalk.ie/vouchers or directly from the Dundalk Chamber Offices by calling Tel: 042 9336343 or email accounts@dundalk.ie

You can also buy them from a number of agents throughout the town including Dundalk Credit Union Market St and the Ramparts, McEvoy’s, Michael Smyths, Flanagan’s Mace, Finnegan’s Louth Village, Centra Blackrock, Victory’s and Weldon’s Dunleer, Sheelan’s Riverstown, Valentines Carlingford and Barrys Shop Omeath- check out the full list of outlets who are redeeming the Shop Local Gift Vouchers visit http://shoplocal.dundalk.ie

