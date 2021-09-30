Irish Water warn of water disruption in Ardee today due to leak detection works

Water disruptions in Ardee
Irish Water have warned people in Ardee that there may be disruptions to water supplies today, due to leak detection works that are ongoing this morning.
According to Irish Water, the leak detection works are set to operate between 10:30am this morning and 5:30pm this evening.
Irish Water have said that there may be disruptions to Ardee, Sliabh Breagh, John Street, Stoney Lane, Rockfield, Curraghbeg, and other surrounding areas.
#IWLouth: Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Sliabh Breagh, John Street, Stoney Lane, Rockfield, Curraghbeg, Ardee & surrounds from 10:30am until 5pm today.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) September 30, 2021
While works are set to finish at 5:30 this evening, Irish Water have warned that people should wait between two and three hours before supply returns to normal.
For people seeking an update on their water supply, Irish Water have asked that they visit www.water.ie and enter the reference number LOU00038851
