Dundalk court: Bench warrant for woman charged with possession of knife

A bench warrant has been issued at Dundalk District Court for a 44 year old woman who was found with a pink "folding" knife after her suspicious behaviour drew the attention of gardai.
Jurgita Grigaliunaite with an address at Castleross, Dundalk had failed to attend court to meet a charge of possessing a knife with a sharply pointed blade on the Castletown Road on September 12th last year.
The investigating garda told the court that after the knife was recovered from the defendant's handbag during a drugs search, the accused told her she had to go to court in Dublin and needed it for protection.
