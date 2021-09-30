Search

30/09/2021

Dundalk court: Fined for parking in disabled spot

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 47 year old woman who could give no reason for being parked in a disabled parking bay in the Bridge Street area of the town, was fined €350 at Dundalk district court last week.

The solicitor representing Olga Jefisova of Ship Street, Dundalk told the court her client was sorry for parking there on April 18th 2019.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan in imposing the fine, noted that the defendant could have avoided extra penalty points if she had paid the fixed charge penalty notice that had been issued.

Local News

