Dundalk court: Fined for parking in disabled spot

Dundalk courthouse
A 47 year old woman who could give no reason for being parked in a disabled parking bay in the Bridge Street area of the town, was fined €350 at Dundalk district court last week.
The solicitor representing Olga Jefisova of Ship Street, Dundalk told the court her client was sorry for parking there on April 18th 2019.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan in imposing the fine, noted that the defendant could have avoided extra penalty points if she had paid the fixed charge penalty notice that had been issued.
Dundalk players celebrate a goal against Finn Harps with supporters, who have returned in big numbers to Oriel Park since restrictions on attendances were lifted. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Kilkerley's Tadhg McEnaney who led the line with 1-9 against Naomh Fionnbarra. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.