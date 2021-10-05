No legislation change needed to implement flexible tax saver tickets, says McGahon

A local Dundalk Senator has said that the move towards implementing a new flexible tax saver ticket has “picked up speed”, with clarifications from the Finance Minister that allow the idea to move forward.

Fine Gael Senator, John McGahon said that confirmation from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe that there does not need to be new legislation introduced to allow for flexible tax saver tickets will allow the idea to move forward

Senator McGahon says that due the number of people now choosing a mix of working from home and in the workplace, flexibility is needed on tax saver tickets.

“With increasing numbers of people opting for flexible working options since the pandemic, it is ever more important that those using bus and rail to get to the office have access to a flexible tax saver commuter ticket,” said Senator McGahon.

“The old five-day ticket model no longer works for many people and simply represents bad value for commuters.”

According to Senator McGahon, the National Transport Authority (NTA) is currently working on plans for a flexible ticket, saying that it would be modelled on an annual ticket that would allow for 100 days travel over a 12-month period.

“A flexible tax saver commuter ticket would mean better value for commuters and it would also support the ambitions of government around encouraging remote and flexible working, and also encouraging the use of public transport in the wider effort to reduce dangerous C02 emissions.

“I very much hope we can keep up the momentum on this. It is really positive news that Minister Donohoe has provided the clarity needed and we can now push on with our efforts to secure a fair deal for commuters.”